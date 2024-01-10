Wedgewood will get the starting nod at home versus Minnesota on Wednesday, Stars' Radio Host Owen Newkirk reports.

Wedgewood made 11 straight starts before backup Matt Murray got the nod against Minnesota on Tuesday but will now be back in the crease. Over that stretch, Wedgewood went 6-3-2 with a 3.11 GAA, including giving up four or more goals in five contests. With Jake Oettinger (lower body) yet to resume practicing with the team, Wedgewood should continue to see a heavy dose of the workload.