Wedgewood will get the starting nod at home versus Seattle on Monday, Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Wedgewood is expected to be backed up by Matt Murray with Jake Oettinger (lower body) dealing with an injury. As such, the veteran Wedgewood will likely continue to see plenty of starts for the time being. For his part, the Ontario native is undefeated in regulation in his last seven outings, posting a 5-0-2 record and 3.16 GAA.