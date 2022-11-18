Wedgewood was stretchered off the ice Thursday versus the Panthers after suffering an injury in the second period, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood's injury didn't appear to be anything to do with head contact, but he may have hurt something in his back or lower body. Jake Oettinger replaced him in the contest. Wedgewood stopped 21 of 23 shots and exited the game with the Stars ahead 5-2. More information on his status should be available before Saturday's game versus the Islanders, but it's likely the Stars will need to summon a goalie from the AHL.