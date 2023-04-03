Wedgewood was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll be between the home pipes against Nashville.

Wedgewood -- who was recently with AHL Texas on a conditioning assignment -- will be making his first NHL start since Feb. 128 versus Columbus. In his last five appearances for Dallas, the veteran netminder's only win was a 34-save shutout against the Kings, posting an overall 1-4-0 record and .920 save percentage. The Stars have just one back-to-back remaining on the schedule, which may be the last we see of Wedgewood this season with Jake Oettinger the No. 1 the rest of the way.