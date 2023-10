Wedgewood stopped 20 of 23 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Wedgewood held his own, but a Mitchell Marner goal late in the second period proved too much for the Stars to come back from. With seven goals allowed on 63 shots over two starts, Wedgewood has been decent but not outstanding to begin 2023-24. Jake Oettinger figures to get the starting nod Monday versus the Blue Jackets on five full days of rest.