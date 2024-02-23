Wedgewood allowed a goal on 19 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Wedgewood played a little over half of the game after Jake Oettinger was pulled following Thomas Chabot's second-period tally. Wedgewood is winless in his last five appearances, though two of them have been solid relief appearances. He's at a 13-6-4 record with a 2.97 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 26 outings. The 31-year-old is likely to get an appearance during the Stars' back-to-back Monday and Tuesday, either against the Islanders or the Avalanche.