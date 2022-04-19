Wedgewood allowed a goal on 11 shots in relief of Jake Oettinger in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks.

Wedgewood entered the game with the Stars already down 4-2. He was solid, but the Stars' offense didn't have another goal in the game. Wedgewood is at 13-14-5 with a 3.08 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 35 outings. He'll likely split a back-to-back with Oettinger as the Stars visit the Oilers on Wednesday and the Flames on Thursday.