Wedgewood turned aside 31 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The 31-year-old netminder was particularly sharp in the third period, stopping 15 of 16 shots as Winnipeg tried to mount a comeback from a 3-1 deficit. Wedgewood has seen sparse action behind Jake Oettinger to begin the season, but he's gone 3-1-0 in his four starts with a 3.01 GAA and .917 save percentage.