Wedgewood gave up two goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 2-0 loss to the Ducks.

Wedgewood put in a solid performance, but the Stars' offense didn't have an answer for John Gibson at the other end of the ice. This was the first time Wedgewood has taken consecutive losses since he was defeated in his first three outings of the year. The 30-year-old has posted a 6-5-3 record with a 2.96 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 14 outings this season. Jake Oettinger will likely be back in goal Sunday versus the Panthers.