Wedgewood stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Jake Oettinger in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Vegas didn't force the issue much after chasing Oettinger just 7:10 into the game. Wedgewood was solid, but the Stars' offense never got going. This was Wedgewood's third relief appearance of the postseason, and he's allowed four goals on 29 shots.