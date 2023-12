Wedgewood made 19 saves in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

He wasn't that busy, but Wedgewood was in line for the loss until the Stars struck twice in the final 15 seconds of the third period. The 31-year-old netminder has won three straight starts with Jake Oettinger (lower body) sidelined, and Wedgewood hasn't taken a regulation loss since late October, going 8-0-2 over his last 10 outings with a 2.99 GAA and .906 save percentage.