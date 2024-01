Wedgewood is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks with a lower-body injury.

Wedgewood left the contest in the second period, though it's encouraging the team has left the door open for him to be available. This suggests he may not have suffered a serious injury. The 31-year-old was replaced in goal by Jake Oettinger, who is fresh off of returning from a lower-body injury that cost him nearly a month of action.