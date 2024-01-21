Wedgewood made 29 saves in a 6-2 win over the Devils on Saturday.

His coach raved about him after the game. "Wedgewood was fantastic... I thought he was our best player tonight," said Stars coach Pete DeBoer. The netminder carried a shutout well into the third period, with Jesper Bratt finally beating him at 13:15, and Tyler Toffoli scoring through traffic at 19:00. The Stars have a tough stretch of games coming up, and they will need both Wedgewood and Jake Oettinger to play games. His overall ratios aren't earth shattering by any means (2.98 GAA and .899 save percentage), so deploy him in the right matchups.