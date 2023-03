Wedgewood (lower body) won't play Thursday against Chicago, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Wedgewood hasn't been in net for Dallas since Feb. 18. He's 7-8-3 with a 2.91 GAA and a .913 save percentage in 18 games this season. Jake Oettinger started Wednesday against Arizona, so with Wedgewood still unavailable, Matt Murray is set to make his NHL debut Thursday.