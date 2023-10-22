Wedgewood stopped 36 of 40 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Stars didn't play all that well in front of Wedgewood, but he wasn't bailing them out either. The Flyers tallied three shorthanded goals, but they became the first team to do so and lose when Joe Pavelski won it for the Stars in overtime. Wedgewood is a solid backup netminder, but his playing time is likely to be minimal with a workhorse starter in Jake Oettinger available. Expect Wedgewood to return to the bench for Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.