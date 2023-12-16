Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in relief of Jake Oettinger (lower body) in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Wedgewood entered at 8:03 of the first period with the Stars already behind 2-0. The team's offense came alive after that, and Wedgewood was able to guide the effort home for a win. The severity of Oettinger's injury isn't yet known, but Wedgewood figures to step in as the Stars' No. 1 goalie in the meantime. Through eight appearances this season, Wedgewood has gone 6-1-1 with a 3.15 GAA and a .907 save percentage, so the potential uptick in playing time should have him on the fantasy radar in standard formats. It's unclear if he'll start Saturday in St. Louis or if a potential call-up -- likely one of Remi Poirier or Matt Murray -- will get the nod.