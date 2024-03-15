Wedgewood stopped 8 of 10 shots when starter Jake Oettinger was pulled in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Devils.

Starter Jake Oettinger allowed four goals on only 10 shots so Wedgewood was thrust into the game 3:52 into the second period to relieve him of his duties. The Devils only sent 10 shots his way and Wedgewood played solid but the Stars could not overcome the hole that they dug for themselves. Prior to this game, Wedgewood was only given one start for all of March, albeit a win, so it is clear that Oettinger is the clear cut No. 1 netminder for Dallas.