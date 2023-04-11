Wedgewood stopped all seven shots he faced after replacing Jake Oettinger to begin the third period of Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

There's no injury concern with Oettinger -- the Stars simply had a commanding lead and elected to give their No. 1 netminder a bit of extra rest ahead of the playoffs. Wedgewood has a 2.76 GAA and .916 save percentage on the season, and while the 30-year-old has seen action in only two games so far in April, he could get one more start as Dallas closes out their schedule with a home-and-home series against St. Louis on Wednesday and Thursday.