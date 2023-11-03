Wedgewood stopped 46 of 49 shots, fueling the Stars to a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday.

Wedgewood looked very sharp in Thursday's game allowing just one goal through two periods. The Oilers poured it on in the third period, firing 25 shots, but Wedgewood stayed strong allowing just two goals in the third to hold on for a 4-3 win. This win was the Canadian netminder's third start of the season as he improves his record to 2-1-0. He should continue to serve as the backup to Jake Oettinger moving forward.