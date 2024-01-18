Wedgewood (lower body) will serve as Jake Oettinger's backup for Thursday's road game versus the Flyers, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood missed Tuesday's game versus LA due to a lower-body injury, but it appears he's already put that issue behind him. He's gone 12-4-3 while posting a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 20 appearances this year.