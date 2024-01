Wedgewood is expected to start at home against Colorado on Thursday, according to Saad Yousuf of The Athletic.

Wedgewood has an 11-3-2 record, 3.01 GAA and .900 save percentage in 16 outings this season. He struggled in his last start, allowing four goals on 18 shots in a 4-3 loss to Montreal on Tuesday. It will be difficult for him to rebound against the Avalanche, who ranks second offensively this year with 3.63 goals per game.