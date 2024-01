Wedgewood is expected to start against the Blackhawks on Saturday, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Wedgewood has a 12-4-3 record, 3.11 GAA and .895 save percentage in 19 outings in 2023-24. He saved 21 of 23 shots in a 7-2 victory over Minnesota in his last start Wednesday. The Blackhawks rank 31st offensively this year with 2.29 goals per game and are playing without Connor Bedard (jaw), so this is an extremely favorable matchup for Wedgewood.