Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Wednesday.

Wedgewood is making his sixth straight appearance because Jake Oettinger (lower body) remains unavailable. Wedgewood hasn't exactly shined during Oettinger's absence, but he's been good enough, posting a 4-0-1 record, 2.83 GAA and .900 save percentage. The 31-year-old goaltender has a solid shot of earning another victory Wednesday against St. Louis, which has a 17-15-1 record and is tied for 22nd offensively with 3.00 goals per game.