Wedgewood is slated to start and play two periods Tuesday in a home matchup with the Coyotes, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood will be making his preseason debut Tuesday. The 30-year-old goaltender, who went 13-15-6 while posting a 3.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 37 appearances last season, is expected to enter the campaign as Dallas' No. 2 netminder behind Jake Oettinger.