Wedgewood is expected to start in Thursday's road game against Washington, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Wedgewood has a 4-1-1 record, 3.18 GAA and .911 save percentage in six contests this season. His previous start came last Thursday when he saved 32 of 36 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to Calgary. Washington ranks 30th this year with 2.40 goals per game.
