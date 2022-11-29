Wedgewood allowed a goal on 24 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Jake Oettinger was originally penciled in to start this contest, but he was dealing with an illness Monday. Wedgewood instead got the start and excelled on short notice. This was the first time he's started and faced fewer than 30 shots on goal this season. The 30-year-old improved to 5-4-1 with a 3.07 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 10 appearances (nine starts). Wedgewood will likely return to the backup role if Oettinger can get past his illness ahead of Thursday's home game versus the Ducks.