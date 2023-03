Wedgewood (lower body) skated Tuesday in Vancouver, but he won't suit up versus the Canucks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood is getting closer to a return since he's gotten back on the ice. It's unclear if he'll be ready for Thursday's game in Edmonton or Saturday's game versus the Flames, but he'd likely only serve as the backup for either of those contests with Jake Oettinger holding down a starting role.