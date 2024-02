Wedgewood is expected to start on the road against Toronto on Wednesday, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Wedgewood stopped 25 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in his last start Jan. 21. He has a 13-4-4 record, 2.98 GAA and .899 save percentage in 22 appearances in 2023-24. Toronto ranks eighth offensively this year with 3.45 goals per game, making this a difficult matchup for Wedgewood,