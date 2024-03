Wedgewood is set to start on the road against the Kings on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Wedgewood has gone 0-2-2 with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage over his past six contests. He's posted a 13-6-5 record, 2.97 GAA and .899 save percentage in 27 outings overall. The Kings have struggled in LA this year with a 13-10-7 home record, so this might be a somewhat favorable matchup for Wedgewood.