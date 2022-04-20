Wedgewood is on track to start between the pipes in Wednesday's road game versus the Oilers, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood was a little shaky in his last start Thursday versus Minnesota, surrendering three goals on 27 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. He'll try to return to the win column in a tough road matchup with an Edmonton team that's 24-12-1 at home this year.