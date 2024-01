Wedgewood will guard the home net Saturday against the Predators, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

It will be the 11th straight start for Wedgewood with Jake Oettinger (lower body) still unavailable. The 31-year-old netminder has dropped his last two outings, allowing nine goals on 52 shots in that span. Overall, Wedgewood is 11-3-3 with an .897 save percentage and 3.11 GAA this year. He'll face a Nashville team that's averaging 3.08 goals per game.