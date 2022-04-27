Wedgewood will guard the home cage during Wednesday's matchup with the Coyotes, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Wedgewood was pretty solid in his last start last Wednesday against Edmonton, stopping 45 of the whopping 49 shots he faced, but he was ultimately stuck with a loss due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging just 2.48 goals per game on the road this year, 30th in the NHL.