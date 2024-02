Wedgewood will guard the road goal Tuesday versus the Rangers, according to Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Wedgewood will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Boston. The 31-year-old Wedgewood has supplied a 13-5-4 record this campaign with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 24 games played. New York is tied for 11th in the league this season with 3.35 goals per contest.