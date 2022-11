Wedgewood will guard the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Coyotes.

Wedgewood played for the Coyotes for part of last season in their old barn, but he'll make his return to face them at the new Mullett Arena. Wedgewood picked up his first win over the Kings in his last start, and he owns a 1-2-1 record with 13 goals allowed on 124 shots in four appearances this season. The Coyotes have a strong power play but not much else, so this is favorable matchup for the 30-year-old.