Wedgewood will protect the road goal versus the Oilers on Thursday, per the NHL media site.

Wedgewood will make his third start of the season after going 1-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 63 shots over his first two outings. The 31-year-old will handle the second half of a back-to-back after Jake Oettinger was busy in a 4-3 win over the Flames on Wednesday. With the Stars apparently committed to giving Oettinger more rest, Wedgewood is getting roughly one start per week.