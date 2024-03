Wedgewood will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Sharks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood is coming off a 27-save performance in a 4-1 win over the Kings on March 16. In 30 appearances this season, he has supplied a 15-6-5 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .902 save percentage. San Jose is tied for last in the league with 2.20 goals per contest this campaign.