Wedgewood will guard the road goal Saturday against St. Louis, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Wedgewood stopped 25 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over Ottawa after Jake Oettinger (lower body) was injured. Oettinger won't be in the lineup Saturday, so Wedgewood might have Joe O'Brien serve as his emergency backup. Wedgewood has posted a 6-1-1 record this season with a 3.15 GAA and a .907 save percentage in eight appearances. The Blues rank 26th in the league this campaign with 2.86 goals per contest.