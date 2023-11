Wedgewood will patrol the visiting crease in Winnipeg on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Wedgewood is 2-1-0 this season, giving up 10 goals on 112 shots. He was outstanding in his last start, stopping 46 shots in a 4-3 win over the Oilers on Nov. 2. Wedgewood will face the Jets, who have scored 47 goals in 13 games this season.