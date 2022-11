Wedgewood will start on the road against Winnipeg, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wedgewood has won his past three outings, stopping 86 of 92 shots. He has a 3-2-1 record this season with a 3.06 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Jake Oettinger (lower body) is still unavailable to return, so Matt Murray will be the backup again Tuesday.