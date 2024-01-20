Wedgewood will be between the visiting pipes in New Jersey on Saturday, per Mike Heika of the Stars' official site.

Wedgewood has returned to his spot as the backup goaltender with the Stars, as Jake Oettinger returned to the lineup Jan. 8 after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury. Wedgewood is 12-4-3 with a 3.03 GAA and an .897 save percentage this season. The Devils are only 9-10-2 at home, a big reason why they are currently not in a playoff spot.