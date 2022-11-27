Wedgewood will start Saturday's road game against Colorado, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.
Wedgewood will get the second half of Dallas' back-to-back after Jake Oettinger played in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to Winnipeg. The former has a 4-3-1 record this season with a 3.23 GAA and a .904 save percentage. Wedgewood has earned three of his four wins on the road this year.
