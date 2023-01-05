Wedgewood will guard the road goal Wednesday versus the Ducks, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
Wedgewood will make his first start in over two weeks, and he couldn't have asked for a much more favorable matchup. The Ducks have averaged 2.24 goals per game this season, so even in the second half of a back-to-back for the Stars, Wedgewood should be a viable streaming option.
