Wedgewood signed a two-year, $2 million contract with the Stars on Thursday.

Wedgewood played for three teams last season, ending the year with the Stars. He had a combined 13-15-6 record, a 3.14 GAA and a .910 save percentage when accounting for his time in New Jersey and Arizona. The 29-year-old should now have a firm grip on the backup goalie role behind Jake Oettinger, and this signing indicates Braden Holtby will be allowed to walk in free agency.