Wedgewood stopped 24 of 25 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Wedgewood gave up a goal 26 seconds into the game, but it came off a turnover. The Stars limited mistakes from there, and Wedgewood took care of the rest to earn his first win since Jan. 20. The 31-year-old backup goalie hasn't played poorly during his skid, but Jake Oettinger continues to see the bulk of the starts. Wedgewood is up to 14-6-5 with a 2.89 GAA and a .901 save percentage through 28 appearances. The Stars don't have a back-to-back in the next week, so Wedgewood is unlikely to get a start in the near future.