Wedgewood (lower body) will not dress against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Wedgewood will be out of action for his 17th consecutive contest due to his lower-body injury. Even once given the all-clear, the 30-year-old backstop figures to be relegated to the No. 2 role, though it's possible Wedgewood could see a few extra starts down the stretch to give Jake Oettinger a break before the postseason.