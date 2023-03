Wedgewood (lower body) will not be in the lineup versus Seattle on Monday, per NHL.com.

Wedgewood went 1-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA in his previous five outings and likely wouldn't have seen too many starts even if fit. In the meantime, Matt Murray will serve as the backup to Jake Oettinger. Once healthy, Wedgewood should reclaim his place as the No. 2 option. With a back-to-back on the schedule, it seems unlikely Wedgewood will return in time for Tuesday's clash with Vancouver either.