Wedgewood (lower body) will not be in the lineup for Monday's matchup with Calgary, Statrs' play-by-play announcer Owen Newkirk reports.

Wedgewood last played for the Stars back on Feb 18 versus Columbus and won't see much in the way of minutes even once given the all-clear as he figures to remain the No. 2 option behind Jake Oettinger. In the meantime, Matt Murray will serve as the backup to Oettinger.