Wedgewood made 16 saves in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Wedgewood gave up two goals in the first period, then settled down as the Stars limited the chances against him. The 30-year-old netminder shouldn't expect to see the ice much the rest of the way. Jake Oettinger will likely start Thursday's season finale with seeding still at stake, and the Stars plan to ride Oettinger throughout the playoffs. Unless Wedgewood makes an appearance Thursday, he'll finish the season 9-8-3 with a 2.72 GAA and .915 save percentage.