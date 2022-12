Wedgewood stopped 35 of 36 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Wedgewood was sharp against his former team, allowing just a second-period goal to Miles Wood en route to the Dallas victory. It's Wedgewood's first win since Nov. 28 as he improves to 6-4-2 with a .914 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder has been solid while playing sparingly as Jake Oettinger's backup.