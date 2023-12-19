Wedgewood stopped 35 of 38 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over Seattle.

Wedgewood was sharp Monday, holding the Kraken to a pair of second-period goals until Eeli Tolvanen tied the game 3-3 in the final minute of the third. However, Wedgewood would hang on for the win after Thomas Harley's tally in overtime. The 31-year-old netminder is now 2-0-1 with a .909 save percentage in three appearances since taking over for Jake Oettinger (lower body). Overall, Wedgewood's 7-1-2 with a .906 save percentage and 3.21 GAA this season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Thursday against Vancouver since Oettinger was given a week-to-week label Monday.